Bucksport Shooting Injures Two, Suspect in Custody

By David Roza

BUCKSPORT — Bucksport police responded to a shooting that took place Wednesday night in the parking lot of Wight’s Apple Orchard on Route 46.

The Bucksport dispatcher said police received the call at 8:33 p.m. She said the shooting had already occurred when police arrived. There was no stand-off, and the suspect, who was still on the scene, was taken into custody.

Two people were injured in the incident and were transported from the scene. Information regarding their injuries and the kind of weapon involved was not immediately available.

Three vehicles were also taken from the scene. The dispatcher said that it has been at least several years since the last time a shooting took place in Bucksport.

The Maine State Police are assisting Bucksport police with the investigation.