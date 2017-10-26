Bucksport Shooting Injures Two, Suspect in Custody October 26, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Breaking News, Cops & Courts By David Roza BUCKSPORT — Bucksport police responded to a shooting that took place Wednesday night in the parking lot of Wight’s Apple Orchard on Route 46. The Bucksport dispatcher said police received the call at 8:33 p.m. She said the shooting had already occurred when police arrived. There was no stand-off, and the suspect, who was still on the scene, was taken into custody. Two people were injured in the incident and were transported from the scene. Information regarding their injuries and the kind of weapon involved was not immediately available. Three vehicles were also taken from the scene. The dispatcher said that it has been at least several years since the last time a shooting took place in Bucksport. The Maine State Police are assisting Bucksport police with the investigation. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth AmericanNews Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Bucksport Shooting Injures Two, Suspect in Custody - October 26, 2017 Gravel pit appeal headed back to Surry Planning Board - October 25, 2017 Hancock County Sheriff’s Log Week of Oct. 26 - October 24, 2017