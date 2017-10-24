Bucksport Police Log Week of Oct. 26

BUCKSPORT — On Oct. 17, police arrested Monique Brown, 51, of Mansfield Center, Conn., on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant on River Road.

Summonses

Police said a 13-year-old boy was summoned on Oct. 16 at Bucksport Middle School on a charge of possession of a cigarette product by a juvenile.

The same day, police said, a 14-year-old boy was summoned at Bucksport High School on a charge of possession of tobacco by a juvenile.

Police said Adam Hasenbank, 32, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension on Oct. 16 on River Road.

Police summoned Andrew Semple, 31, of Bucksport on a charge of domestic violence assault on Oct. 19 on Broadway.

Police said Kimberly Matlack, 53, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of violation of the conditions of her release on Noel Way on Oct. 19.

According to police, Christine Bruce, 30, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of operating with an expired license on Main Street on Oct. 22.

Accident

According to police, William Robbins, 49, of Orland hit a vehicle last operated by Shawnna Smith, 39, of Bucksport in the Hannaford parking lot on Oct. 21, causing minor damage.