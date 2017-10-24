Bucksport Police Log Week of Oct. 26 October 24, 2017 by David Roza on Cops & Courts, News BUCKSPORT — On Oct. 17, police arrested Monique Brown, 51, of Mansfield Center, Conn., on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant on River Road. Summonses Police said a 13-year-old boy was summoned on Oct. 16 at Bucksport Middle School on a charge of possession of a cigarette product by a juvenile. The same day, police said, a 14-year-old boy was summoned at Bucksport High School on a charge of possession of tobacco by a juvenile. Police said Adam Hasenbank, 32, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension on Oct. 16 on River Road. Police summoned Andrew Semple, 31, of Bucksport on a charge of domestic violence assault on Oct. 19 on Broadway. Police said Kimberly Matlack, 53, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of violation of the conditions of her release on Noel Way on Oct. 19. According to police, Christine Bruce, 30, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of operating with an expired license on Main Street on Oct. 22. Accident According to police, William Robbins, 49, of Orland hit a vehicle last operated by Shawnna Smith, 39, of Bucksport in the Hannaford parking lot on Oct. 21, causing minor damage. Bio Latest Posts David RozaDavid grew up in Washington County, Maryland, has reported in Washington County, Oregon, and now covers news in Hancock County and Washington County, Maine for The American and Out & About. Latest posts by David Roza (see all) Bucksport Police Log Week of Oct. 26 - October 24, 2017 Ellsworth-raised scientist journeys to remote Pacific island - October 24, 2017 Fire burns down cabin, spreads into woods - October 23, 2017