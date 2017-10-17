Bucksport Police Log Week of Oct. 19

BUCKSPORT — Over the course of three hours from Saturday night to Sunday morning, Officers Chris Woodman and Ryan Welch charged five teenagers on various drug and alcohol-related offenses.

The first charges occurred after police received a report of domestic violence at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. While investigating the incident, officers encountered a vehicle on Thomas Street that smelled strongly of marijuana.

Inside the vehicle were four teenagers, one of whom was a 17-year-old boy from Searsport who was charged with illegal transportation of liquor by a minor, possession of tobacco and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending for the other three passengers.

Shortly before 12:30 on the morning of Oct. 15, Welch and Woodman approached a vehicle on Main Street for a traffic offense. As a result, they summoned Kyle Urban, 18, of Bangor on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor. The officers also charged a 17-year-old girl from Levant and a 17-year-old girl from Bangor with illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

Shortly after 2 the same morning, Welch and Woodman charged a 17-year-old boy from Prospect with operating under the influence of drugs on Route 1.

Arrests

On Oct. 14, Devan Bridges, 27, of Bucksport was arrested on Route 1 on charges of operating under the influence, operating after suspension, possession of a Schedule W drug and possession of Schedule Z drug, police said.

Thefts

On Oct. 13, police received a report of a burglary at a residence on Turkey Path Road, during which six firearms and a coin collection were reported stolen. Officer Steven Bishop is investigating the case.

Police said Bishop also is investigating a report made on Oct. 13 that $14 worth of firewood was stolen from the Irving on Route 1.

Car-deer accidents

Police said Anthony Wardwell, 17, of Bucksport was driving north on Bucksmills Road on Oct. 11 when he struck a deer, causing over $1,000 in damage to his vehicle. The vehicle had to be towed, police said.

According to police, Hue Wetherbee, 38, of Bucksport was driving on River Road on Oct. 13 when he struck a deer, causing over $1,000 in damage to his vehicle.

Summonses

Ronald Garner, 45, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of violating the conditions of his release on Middle Street on Oct. 11, police said.

Matthew Jones, 28, of Milford was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 54 miles per hour in a 45 mile-per-hour zone on Route 46 on Oct. 15, police said.