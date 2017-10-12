Bucksport Police Log Week of Oct. 12

BUCKSPORT — Shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 9, police received a report of an assault taking place at a residence on Route 46.

Officer Robert Findlay investigated the incident. As a result of the investigation, Michael Ream, 42, of Bucksport was arrested in Old Town by Old Town police officers on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon. Findlay picked Ream up from Old Town and transported him to the Hancock County Jail early in the morning on Oct. 10, police said.

Edward Mullins, 77, of Orland was arrested on Main Street on Oct. 7 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Megan Patten, 27, of Bucksport, was arrested on Bridge Street on Oct. 8 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Brenden Russell, 24, of Bucksport, was arrested on Route 46 on Oct. 9 on a Hancock County warrant for failure to appear in court.

Accidents

On Oct. 7, Kevin Brodeur, 47, of Corinna and Joseph Watts, 48, of Belfast were traveling in separate vehicles north on River Road, transporting parts of a swing set, police said. At one point, Brodeur stopped when the vehicle in front of him stopped to make a left-hand turn. Watts ran into a beam that was in the bed of Brodeur’s vehicle, police said. The beam damaged both vehicles, and an infant sitting in Brodeur’s vehicle had to be transported for non-life-threatening injuries.

Summonses

Destiny Manookian, 24, of Bucksport was summoned on Central Street on Oct. 2 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Dustin Lawrence, 25, of Holden was summoned on Route 1 on Oct. 7 on a charge of reading while driving.