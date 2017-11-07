Bucksport Police Log Week of Nov. 9

BUCKSPORT — Police said they arrested Summer Baker, 35, of Attleboro, Mass., at the Bucksport High School football game on Nov. 3.

Baker was arrested on warrants out of Cumberland County and Penobscot County. Baker also was charged with felony possession of drugs and refusing to submit to arrest.

Accidents

Police said Christopher Gray, 29, of Bucksport was driving north on Mast Hill Road on Oct. 30 when a tree branch fell on his car, causing approximately $2,500 in damage.

According to police, Lisa Bas, 46, of Bucksport struck a deer on River Road on Nov. 4, causing $2,000 in damage. Bas was summoned on a charge of failure to produce proof of insurance.

Police said Dean Mills, 74, of Bucksport was leaving his driveway on Nov. 4 when his foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator. The car sped across the road, into a ditch and against a culvert, causing $4,000 in damage, police said.

Theft

According to police, the owner of a store on Main Street reported some beer was stolen by three teenage girls on Nov. 1. Police are investigating the case.

Summonses

Police said a 16-year-old boy from Bucksport was summoned on Central Street on Oct. 30 on a charge of violation of interim license.

Police said Christopher Boyles, 22, of Prospect was summoned on Route 1 on Nov. 2 on charges of operating with a suspended license and failure to produce proof of insurance.

Police said Jacob Lapoint, 32, of Bucksport was summoned on charges of operating after suspension and failure to notify of an address change on Route 1 on Nov. 4.

According to police, Jesse Sweeny, 18, of Bucksport, was summoned on a charge of failure to produce proof of insurance on Main Street on Nov. 4.