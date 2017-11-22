Bucksport Police Log Week of Nov. 23

BUCKSPORT – Police said they arrested Dustin Freeman, 24, of Orland on Nov. 16 on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

Winter parking ban

Police would like to remind travelers that the winter parking ban is now in effect in Bucksport. Drivers should avoid parking in unmarked spaces off the road, to keep the way clear for snowplows.

Accidents

According to police, Charles Breidt, 26, of Bucksport was driving on Millvale Road on Nov. 12 when he struck a deer, causing a small dent on his front fender.

Police said Randy Goode, 59, of Bucksport was driving north on Bucksmills Road on Nov. 13 when he struck a deer, causing heavy damage to the front end of his vehicle.

According to police, Harold Brown, 46, of Hermon was driving north on River Road on Nov. 15 when he struck a deer, causing $2,000 worth of damage to his vehicle.

Police said Emery Deabay, 62, of Bucksport, was driving on Jacob Buck Pond Road on Nov. 16 when he struck a deer, causing $1,800 worth of damage to his vehicle.

According to police, Richard Julian, 53, of Bucksport, told police he was driving on River Road on Nov. 15 when he struck a deer, causing minor damage. Police received the report from Julian the next day.

Police said, Mark Ward, 62, of Bucksport was driving on Route 46 on Nov. 17 when he struck a deer, causing no damage to his vehicle.

According to police, Robert Albert, 71, of Glenburn, was driving on Central Street on Nov. 20 when he struck a deer, causing $2,000 worth of damage to his vehicle.

Big bang

On Nov. 12, police received a report from a resident of Bucksmills Road, saying he heard a loud bang and his whole house shook. Police aren’t exactly sure what caused it.

“We get those every now and again,” said Detective Sgt. David Winchester, “just a giant bang that will shake everything.”

Winchester said it might have something to do with the natural gas pipeline running from the old Verso paper mill through town.

Summons

Police said Jon Ippolito, 55, of Holden, was summonsed on a speeding charge for driving 74 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone on Route 46 on Nov. 15.

According to police, Michelle Wooster, 48, of Bucksport, was summonsed on Franklin Street on Nov. 18 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Police said Amber Barrett, 32, of Machias, was summonsed on Rte. 1 on Nov. 18 on a charge of operating an unregistered vehicle for more than 150 days.

According to police, William Doty, 48, of Bucksport was summonsed on Pond Street on Nov. 18 on a charge of failure to display valid inspection.