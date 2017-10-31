Bucksport Police Log Week of Nov. 2

BUCKSPORT — Police dealt with an unusually high number of accidents this week.

“People are always in a hurry,” said Detective Sgt. David Winchester. He explained that many accidents happen when people don’t stop at stop signs, or are distracted by cell phones, the radio or by other people or animals in the car.

Accidents

Police said James Moore, 63, of Belfast was summoned on a charge of failure to stop at a stop sign Oct. 23.

According to police, Moore was traveling south on McDonald Street and was crossing Franklin Street when he collided with Heather Barnes, 34, of Bucksport, who was traveling east on Franklin Street. The accident caused $4,600 in total damage.

Police said Nathan Doucette, 35, of Devereaux Township was driving behind Andrew Harriman, 41, of Stonington on River Road on Oct. 23. At one point, Harriman slowed down, police said, and Doucette did not slow down enough in time, striking Harriman from behind and causing more than $1,000 in damage.

Police said Allen Davis, 65, of Bucksport was traveling north in Bucksport on Oct. 23 when he left the roadway, struck a telephone pole and a mailbox and rolled the car over into a ditch. Davis had to be transported from the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he may have had a medical event while driving.

According to police, Deborah Haas, 56, of Bucksport was driving on Main Street in front of Melinda Novak, 25, of Bucksport on Oct. 28. Police said Haas was turning onto Central Street and stopped to avoid some debris when Novak struck her from behind, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

Police said Chelsea Parent, 17, of Bucksport and Sydney LeBlanc, 18, of Madison collided head-on in the Irving parking lot on Oct. 28, causing major damage to both vehicles. Some of the passengers in LeBlanc’s vehicle complained of back pain and dizziness after the accident, but the officer who responded did not know if any of them were transported to a hospital.

Arrests

Police arrested Wayne Hanscom, 25, of Verona Island on charges of disorderly conduct and violation of bail on Route 1 on Oct. 28, police said.

Adam Barnes, 31, of Detroit, Maine, was arrested on Oct. 28 on an outstanding warrant issued by the Bangor Police Department for burglary of a motor vehicle and theft, police said.

Assault

Police said Officer Ryan Knight is investigating an assault that took place on Hero’s Brook Lane on Oct. 25.

Thefts

Police are investigating a report of a theft that took place at the Blue Seal redemption center and animal feed store on Main Street on Oct. 27.

According to police, the owner said a customer promised to come back and pay for a purchase of less than $50 worth of dog food after his credit card didn’t work. The customer took the feed and never came back. Winchester and Officer Ryan Welch are investigating the incident.

Police received a report of a theft of services from the owner of a taxi company on Oct. 28. According to police, a taxi driver dropped off a man at the Irving on Main Street and the man did not pay the fare. Officer Chris Woodman is investigating the incident.

Drug take-back day

Police hosted a prescription drug take-back day on Oct. 28. Winchester said five boxes of unneeded drugs were collected. He said 41,700 pounds of drugs were collected across the state, a new record for the event.

Summonses

Richard Small, 76, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of assault on Town Farm Road on Oct. 23, police said.

Ashley Cohen, 30, of Bucksport was summoned on Main Street on Oct. 24 on charges of lack of insurance and a seat belt violation, police said.

Sandra Corey, 73, of Monroe was summoned on a speeding charge for driving 57 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone on Mast Hill Road on Oct. 24, police said.

Andrew Smith, 28, of Newburg was summoned on Route 1 on Oct. 24 on a charge of failing to register a motor vehicle, police said.

Police said Timothy Cousins, 21, of Verona Island was summoned on Millvale Road on Oct. 27 on charges of operating under the influence and violation of bail.

A 17-year-old boy was summoned at the corner of Franklin and Central streets on Oct. 27, on a charge of possession of a usable amount of marijuana, police said.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl from Orland was summoned on Route 1 on Oct. 27 on a charge of possession of a usable amount of marijuana. Another 17-year-old girl from Orland was also summoned on a charge of illegal transportation of drugs by a minor, police said.

Police said Benjamin Woodward, 26, of Holden was summoned on a speeding charge on Oct. 28 for driving 54 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone on Route 46.

Body armor

Winchester reported that the Bucksport Police Department was awarded $2,600 from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, a federal agency. The grant will help the department purchase new sets of body armor, which must be replaced every five years.