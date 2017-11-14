Bucksport Police Log Week of Nov. 16

BUCKSPORT — On Nov. 10, police received a report of an attempted break-in at a residence on Moosehorn Drive. As a result of their investigation, police arrested Steven Carey, 31, of Dedham on a warrant charging him with domestic violence assault.

The next day, police said they arrested Michele Goode, 39, of Orono on Route 1 on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

Accidents

According to police, Lynn Herbest, 54, of Bucksport and Casey Chapman, 20, of Moores Hill, Ind., were both traveling east on Route 1 on Nov. 6. Police said Herbest slowed down to turn left into Rite Aid when Chapman struck her from behind, causing $4,500 in damage to Herbest’s vehicle and more than $1,000 in damage to Chapman’s.

Police said Richard Files, 45, of Verona Island was driving on Route 46 on Nov. 7 when he struck a deer, causing $1,000 in damage.

According to police, Michael Stanley, 46, of Bucksport was driving on Central Street on Nov. 8 when he struck a deer, causing $3,500 in damage.

Police said Dylan Smith, 25, of Eddington was driving on Route 46 on Nov. 9 when he struck a deer, causing $1,200 in damage.

According to police, Jenna Procise, 21, of Bangor was driving on River Road on Nov. 10 when she struck a deer, causing minor damage to her front bumper.

Police said Kevin Megno, 41, of Bucksport was driving in the parking lot of Ramona’s on Nov. 10 when he backed into a parked vehicle, causing minor damage.

According to police, Sherry Langevin, 50, of Bucksport was driving on Route 46 on Nov. 10 when she struck a deer, causing minor damage.

Summonses

According to police, Betty French, 38, of Bucksport was summoned on Nov. 7 on a charge of dog roaming at large.

According to police, Andres Reyes, 40, of Mariaville was summoned on Nov. 12 on Mast Hill Road on a charge of operating with an expired registration.