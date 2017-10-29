Christmas at Woodlawn shaping up to be community-wide celebration

ELLSWORTH — Christmas at Woodlawn is shaping up to be a community-wide event this year, as 30 businesses and organizations to date have signed up to decorate trees to fill the historic Black House.

The annual event runs Dec. 1-23, with the Black House open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

“Woodlawn is about bringing people together to celebrate community,” said Woodlawn Executive Director Joshua Torrance. “This event highlights our efforts to enhance our community at this special time of year.”

To date, the following businesses have signed up to decorate a tree: Curtis Family Shoe, Amy’s Salon and Spa, Sargent Real Estate, Ruth Foster’s, Bangor Savings Bank, Downeast Horizons, KidsPeace, Life Source Family Chiropractic, Machias Savings Bank, BHA, LLC, Camden National, Home Depot, Lucerne Veterinary Hospital, Interiors by Details, The Rock and Art Shop, Stanley Subaru, Families First Community Center, Pugnuts, The Grand, the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, Dead River Co., Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, City of Ellsworth and McMullen Landscape, Construction & Maintenance.

The Ellsworth American and the Ellsworth Public Library will share a tree and have three workshops for the public to help make the ornaments. Garden clubs from Ellsworth, Bucksport and Bar Harbor also will display trees.

Torrance noted that it is free of charge to participate and there are some spots still available if other businesses want to join the fun.

For more details and to add your business to the growing list of tree trimmers, call 667-8671.

To see some of the Christmas at Woodlawn trees from years past, visit the photo gallery at www.woodlawnmuseum.org.