Christmas Angels Program getting ready for holiday season

BLUE HILL — The Christmas Angels Program provides gifts of warm clothing to children in need residing in Blue Hill, Brooklin, Brooksville, Castine, Penobscot, Sedgwick, Surry, Orland and Deer Isle/Stonington.

Last year, 155 children were served from a total of 59 families. The program, coordinated by the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, depends on the generosity of individuals, clubs and businesses. This year’s featured angel is by Gage Hardie, 2015 Christmas Angel poster contest winner.

Each Angel (volunteer shopper) will be provided with a detailed list of a child’s clothing wishes, including age (infants-18 years), size and any specific needs. Individuals can shop for one or more children, and clubs or businesses are encouraged to organize teams to shop for one or more families.

Shopping will take place in November and early December, with distribution of the gifts beginning on Dec. 7.

You can also help by donating books and stuffed toys or making a financial donation. “Like new” books and stuffed toys can be dropped off in Fisher Hall (downstairs at the church), in the container marked “Christmas Angels.”

Checks made out to First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, with the notation “Christmas Angels”, can be mailed to P.O. Box 444, Blue Hill, ME 04614.

Anyone who would like to be an Angel should contact Ruth Miller at [email protected] or 374-2003. To receive assistance from the program, stop by the church office (22 Tenney Hill) to pick up a registration form or contact Dale Quinby at 610-9611.

Early sign-up by Nov. 17 is highly recommended and appreciated, but all who contact the Angels by Dec. 1 will receive assistance.