Castine Historical Society hires executive director

CASTINE — The Board of Directors of the Castine Historical Society has announced the hiring of Lisa Simpson Lutts as the society’s first executive director. Lutts, who has 35 years of museum experience, began her position in November.

“Hiring an executive director is a milestone for the Castine Historical Society,” said Marcia Mason, board president for the Castine Historical Society. “In this new position, Lisa Simpson Lutts will complement our existing staff of curator Paige Lilly and administrative assistant Angela Bonacasa.”

Lutts was most recently the executive director at the New Hampshire Boat Museum in Wolfeboro, N.H. During her five years there, she helped bring the museum to a new level of public engagement through expanded programs, museum education, and fundraising events.

Throughout her years as director, the museum experienced increased financial stability.

“I am looking forward to joining the CHS team and working with board, staff and the community to further enhance the great work already done by the Historical Society,” Lutts said.

Before working at the New Hampshire Boat Museum, Lutts was the executive director of the Museum Center at Five Points, a county history museum in Cleveland, Tenn.

She also has served as director of external affairs at Fort Ticonderoga, a national historic landmark on Lake Champlain, as well as the executive director of the Chapman Historical Museum in Glens Falls, N.Y.

Lutts earned a BA in art history from the University of Tennessee and an MA in art history and museum studies from George Washington University.

The Castine Historical Society, located in the Abbott School and Samuel P. Grindle House on the Castine town common, is a 501(c)3 organization that serves as a window into Castine’s extraordinary past.

The society preserves local history and hosts exhibitions, lectures, town walking tours, house and garden tours and historic re-enactments.

The exhibits are closed for the season and will reopen in early June 2018 and remain open through Columbus Day. The Grindle House offices are open year-round and researchers are welcome by appointment.

To learn more about hours and about the Castine Historical Society, call 326-4118 or visit castinehistoricalsociety.org.