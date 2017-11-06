Carpeting project to affect Ellsworth Library schedule

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Public Library carpets will receive an upgrade this fall. New carpeting will be installed throughout the library building beginning on Monday, Nov. 13, and continuing into early December.

This will result in some temporary disruptions to library services. The second floor of the building will be closed to the public from mid-November until after Thanksgiving. This will limit the availability of adult fiction, young adult and genealogy/local history materials.

The library will be completely closed to the public for up to a week in late November or early December when the carpet installation happens on the main floor. Exact dates are still to be determined.

Call ahead or check the library’s website before coming to the library during that time. Some library events may be canceled or postponed, and others will be rescheduled at another location in town.

The library is unable to accept any book donations from the public until mid-December due to storage limitations during the carpet project.

Library staff will post frequent updates on the library’s website and Facebook pages during the carpet project.

For more information, visit www.ellsworth.lib.me.us or call 667-6363.