Sugar Mags a sweet treat on Main Street

ELLSWORTH — One of the newest businesses in the city is a sweet one.

Sugar Mags, a retro candy and soda shop, opened its doors at 169 Main St. in downtown Ellsworth Saturday morning. It is located between Airline Brewing Co. and The Grand, at the former location of Downeast Cheesecakes.

The store offers bottles of old, retro brands not offered elsewhere in Maine and candy ranging from Lego-like blocks to half-pound gummy bears.

Owner Sarah Bowden said she liked the space and felt at home in it. She credited her daughter Marguerite Noreen (nickname Mags, almost 3 years old) with the specific idea for this kind of store.

“I asked her, ‘If you could have any store, what would you have?’ and she said “A gumball store!’” Bowden recalled.

The store has a black-and-white décor inside, which serves to underscore the retro theme and also allows the colorful products to visually pop on the shelves.

Bowden said she has good memories of going to the candy store with her grandparents and she wants to recreate that feeling for others who come into her shop.

Winter hours for Sugar Mags are 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Bowden said she is excited to have customers come in and see the store and also suggest other products they would like to see there.

For more information about Sugar Mags, find it on Facebook or call 812-5623.