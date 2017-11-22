Planners discuss rehabilitating Main Street building

BUCKSPORT – At the Economic Development Committee meeting on Nov. 14, business owners and town councilors discussed options for rehabilitating 69 Main Street, a former flower shop which committee members said has expensive maintenance issues that discourage buyers from purchasing the building.

“The sills are broken, it leaks in the basement, it’s outdated,” said Rich Rotella, Bucksport’s economic development director. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done.”

The building is for sale by its owner, Pam Payson, a local firefighter. The business there used to be called Payson Floral Design, and before that it was named Sheehan’s Florist LLC.

“One of the ideas that was tossed around was potentially the town purchasing the building, tearing it down and connecting the parking lot located behind it,” Rotella said.

That idea was opposed by Town Councilor Peter Stewart and others in the room.

“I don’t want to lose the store frontage we have,” he said. “If we lose that then we’re never going to get it back, and for what purpose? To make some more black space.”

Bucksport realtor and town councilor-elect Mark Eastman suggested that it would be cheaper for the town to help a developer repair the building than it would be to buy the building, tear it down and pave a parking lot there.

Plus, the building would remain on the tax roll if a developer buys it, committee members said.

There is also an apartment space in the building, though nobody’s lived there for decades and it too needs repair work.

Committee members aren’t sure how much it would cost to repair the building, but it could be tens of thousands of dollars.

Eastman suggested a forgivable loan program run by the town could help encourage a buyer to make the repairs and purchase the building.

Once the repairs are done, Eastman said the building should be worth $85,000 to $90,000, which is the price other properties on the street have sold for.

But some of the problems plaguing 69 Main Street aren’t under its roof. The town-owned gravel parking lot behind the building is sloped, which makes rainwater flow directly into several Main Street businesses.

Andy Lacher, the owner of BookStacks, said he has to dig his own trenches in the grass behind his bookstore to direct water around the sides of the building. Otherwise, it would flow right in through the back door.

There’s a similar problem at 69 Main Street, where rainwater and groundwater keeps flooding the basement. After the meeting, Rotella said Payson tried using pumps to get the water out, but to no avail.

“If the drainage doesn’t get fixed then it doesn’t matter what happens to the building, because water will keep coming in,” Rotella said.

Lacher said happily that connecting Central Street to Community Pharmacy with a paved, graded parking lot would have the effect of opening up a second storefront for him.

The matter will be a discussion item at the next town council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m.