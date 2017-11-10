New tattoo shop opens in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — There’s a new tattoo artist in town and he’s ready to create art on your skin.

Frank Lacrosse of Sedgwick has opened Mainely Tattoo in the former Bagaduce Music Lending Library on Greene’s Hill.

Lacrosse has been a tattoo artist for 28 years. He first started a shop when he was living in Dover-Foxcroft. He also had a shop in Bucksport in the ’90s.

Lacrosse said he grew up doodling all the time, so tattooing was a natural transition.

However, it took getting a disappointing tattoo of his own to realize he should get into the business.

“It didn’t come out the way it was supposed to come out,” Lacrosse said. “I told the guy ‘I could do that.’”

“I’m all self-taught,” Lacrosse said. He learned by practicing and going to tattoo shows.

The former George Stevens Academy student said he decided to open a shop in Blue Hill because he likes the area and rent was reasonable.

“Blue Hill is a nice little community and it’s good people,” he said.

“I welcome new customers, but would like to see my old customers too,” Lacrosse said.

Lacrosse also offers gift certificates.

Hours are Tuesday through Thursday noon to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 9 p.m.; and Sunday and Monday by appointment only.

Lacrosse encourages potential customers to call ahead if they’re traveling some distance.

Call 266-3498.