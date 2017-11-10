Longtime tattoo artist Frank Lacrosse has opened Mainely Tattoo in Blue Hill in the former Bagaduce Music Lending Library location on Greene’s Hill. PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN New tattoo shop opens in Blue Hill November 10, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Business, News BLUE HILL — There’s a new tattoo artist in town and he’s ready to create art on your skin. Frank Lacrosse of Sedgwick has opened Mainely Tattoo in the former Bagaduce Music Lending Library on Greene’s Hill. Lacrosse has been a tattoo artist for 28 years. He first started a shop when he was living in Dover-Foxcroft. He also had a shop in Bucksport in the ’90s. Lacrosse said he grew up doodling all the time, so tattooing was a natural transition. Lacrosse has inked his own skin, including this parrot tattoo he created in the early years of his career.PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN However, it took getting a disappointing tattoo of his own to realize he should get into the business. “It didn’t come out the way it was supposed to come out,” Lacrosse said. “I told the guy ‘I could do that.’” “I’m all self-taught,” Lacrosse said. He learned by practicing and going to tattoo shows. The former George Stevens Academy student said he decided to open a shop in Blue Hill because he likes the area and rent was reasonable. “Blue Hill is a nice little community and it’s good people,” he said. “I welcome new customers, but would like to see my old customers too,” Lacrosse said. Lacrosse also offers gift certificates. Hours are Tuesday through Thursday noon to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday noon to 9 p.m.; and Sunday and Monday by appointment only. Lacrosse encourages potential customers to call ahead if they’re traveling some distance. Call 266-3498. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth AmericanNews Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) New tattoo shop opens in Blue Hill - November 10, 2017 Layer up and stay warm - November 10, 2017 Gouldsboro woman convicted of unemployment fraud - November 8, 2017