Holiday marketplace returns

ELLSWORTH — At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, J.&B. Atlantic Co.’s doors will open and shoppers will find the downtown Ellsworth storefront transformed into the second Holiday Marketplace.

The market will feature blue-and-white brushed stoneware, Sea Crow Co. bags, rustic signs, hand-crafted wooden spoons, the late Sedgwick artist Holly Meade’s block-print cards and T-shirts and many other unique creations.

Staged by Heart of Ellsworth, this year’s Holiday Marketplace was designed by the group’s creative director Peter Lione, who transformed 142 Main St. into a festive holiday bazaar.

Running through Dec. 31, the market will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

Vendors include: Gull Rock Pottery, Sea Crow Bags, photographer Nick Navarre, Leaf & Anna of Brooklin and Sullivan Harbor Farm. This year’s Marketplace also will feature a mini craft fair of rotating vendors during the weekends. They include Ellsworth City Finance Manager and police patrol officer Tammy Mote and Toni Ryan’s With Love Designs and Rusted Pulchritude among others.

For more info, email Cara Romano at [email protected] or message her on Heart of Ellsworth’s Facebook page.