Ellsworth early bird sales Saturday, Nov. 4

ELLSWORTH — Get your Christmas shopping done early (real early) this Saturday, Nov. 4, during the Early Bird Sales.

The annual event sponsored by the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce features special deals and discounts at member businesses. Many of the sales run from 6-9 a.m., but hours vary, so check the list for details.

As part of the sale, The Ellsworth American will offer a two-year subscription for the price of one year. The deal will be available online, by phone (667-2576) or in-person at the office at 30 Water St. from 6-8 Saturday morning.

Other specials include 50 percent off stock at Clothes Encounter from 6-9 a.m., 25 percent off storewide at Elizabeth’s from 6-9 a.m. and 25 percent off at Pyramid Studio.

Renys will also host its own early bird sale, offering 20 percent off at all locations from 6-9 a.m. Saturday. Get there early for deals on toys and certain specialty brands, those sales end at 8.

Shoppers at the Ellsworth Chamber early bird sales can sign up to win $100 in Chamber Bucks at participating businesses.

Here’s the list of specials:

Maine Pet & Aquarium: 7-8 a.m., 20 percent off storewide, 8-9 a.m. 10 percent off storewide. All-day sales on dog and cat food. Get a $5 bonus gift card with every $25 gift card purchase from 7 to 9 a.m.

Cadillac Mountain Sports: Buy one get one 50 percent off on all apparel and footwear, excluding socks, hats, gloves and accessories.

The Eagles Lodge Motel: 15 percent off rack rates for the weekend.

Jewelry Liquidators: additional 5 percent off sale prices (excludes Alex and Ani and special orders) Open from 10-5.

Super Shoes: 20 percent off regular-priced items 6-9 a.m. (some restrictions apply).

Ellsworth American: Two-year subscription for the price of one. From 6-8 a.m.

Bud Connection: 6-9 a.m. 25 percent off storewide (except flowers and chocolates). The rest of the day 20 percent off.

The Rock & Art Shop: 6-7 a.m. 20 percent off, 7-8 a.m. 15 percent off, 8-9 a.m. 10 percent off, 9-10 a.m. 5 percent off.

Curtis Shoe: 30 percent off from 6-7; 20 percent off from 7-8; 10 percent off from 8-9 (excludes Muck and Bogs).

Habitat ReStore: 6-9 a.m. – 10 percent off $50-$99.99, 15 percent off $100-$199.99, 20 percent off $200 or more. Rest of day (9 a.m.-4 p.m.) 10 percent off total sales.

Shirley’s Yarns & Crafts: 6-7 a.m. 25 percent off, 7-8 a.m. 20 percent off, 8-9 a.m. 15 percent off, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 10 percent off (excludes candy and coffee). Coupons will be given out each hour with the discount so can come back later to shop.

Maine Alpaca Experience: Get a free $10 gift card with every $100 purchase.

Beal Gift Shop: Gift Shop Closing sale. All items well below 50 percent off from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Clothes Encounter: 50 percent off 6-9 a.m., 25 percent off 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 10 percent off 2-5 p.m. (excludes handmade consignment items).

Mardens: Raffle from 6-9 a.m. A $25 gift card winner selected every 10 minutes during that time. Must be present to win.

Restaurant Barn: Late bird sale shopping. 20 percent off smallwares from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Elizabeth’s: 6-9 a.m. 25 percent off storewide. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., get 10 percent off storewide.

Hilt’s Landscaping: Buy one tree or shrub and get one free.

(KōT) Contemporary Craft: Spend $25 or more on Saturday and get a free gift. Open from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Flexit Café & Bakery: 10 percent off breakfast and lunch with your receipt from shopping downtown during the early bird sales.

Pyramid Studios: 25 percent off storewide 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For updates, visit https://www.ellsworthchamber.org/chamber-programs/early-bird-sales/.