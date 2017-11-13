BUCKSPORT — The Ellsworth American picked up an award at a Downeast tourism organization’s third annual symposium and awards luncheon held in Bucksport last Thursday. Specifically, the paper was honored for its monthly summer magazine, Out & About.

“It’s a great guide to what’s happening in Downeast Maine,” said Alvion Kimball, an Orland-based innkeeper and the chairman of Downeast Acadia Regional Tourism. “If you have a restaurant or any business you want to have Out & About in your establishment.”

Ellsworth American Arts Editor Letitia Baldwin, who also edits Out & About, accepted the award on behalf of the paper.

“I really have to recognize my publisher, because he’s the brains behind this publication,” Baldwin said about Alan Baker, the owner and publisher of The Ellsworth American and the Mount Desert Islander.

Baldwin explained that Baker’s goal in creating Out & About was to promote both Washington and Hancock counties, and to remind visitors that Downeast Maine had more to offer than just Acadia National Park.

The publication includes maps of Hancock and Washington counties to help show readers where to go.

“It was such a creative idea those many years ago,” Baldwin said. “We’ve tried to carry that on and look to expand it further into Waldo County and beyond.”