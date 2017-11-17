Camden National recognized with award at FAME event

CAMDEN — The Finance Authority of Maine (FAME) presented Camden National Bank with the Lender at Work for Maine Award for lenders with over $1.5 billion in assets in 2017.

This marks the eighth time that Camden National Bank has won the award, which recognizes the bank’s commitment to supporting Maine businesses and jobs.

The 2017 awards were presented on Nov. 14 during FAME’s annual Showcase Maine event at Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland with keynote speaker Sen. George Mitchell.

Camden National Bank was recognized as the highest volume commercial loan guarantee partner, having worked with FAME on 46 loans totaling over $17.3 million, creating 110 Maine jobs and retaining an additional 435 jobs in 2017.

Timothy P. Nightingale, who serves on the Board of Directors at FAME and is executive vice president and senior lending officer at Camden National Bank, said, “We are proud to receive this prestigious FAME award again this year. Loans made in partnership with FAME are an important part of the bank’s dedication to business growth, nonprofit work, and community development in Maine.”

Established in 1983, FAME works in conjunction with the lending community to support business development, start-up success and scholarship assistance in Maine. The organization has a focus on workforce development and improved access to capital for business owners.

With 60 banking centers and lending offices in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts, Camden National Bank had approximately $4.0 billion in total assets, $2.8 billion in loans and $3.0 billion in deposits as of Sept. 30, 2017.