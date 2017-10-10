Camden National Bank recognizes “outstanding” employee dedication

ELLSWORTH — Camden National Bank celebrated the achievements of its employees at its annual all-employee event Sept. 19 at the Augusta Civic Center. Among those honored was Kevin Throckmorton, who is involved in branch operations in Ellsworth.

The bank announced that over $184,000 has been donated to local homeless shelters through its [email protected] community giving program.

Camden National presented Cullen Ryan, acting chairman of Maine’s Statewide Homeless Council and executive director of Community Housing of Maine, with 650 blankets to be donated to homeless shelters in local communities. Every time a customer finances a new home through Camden National Bank, the bank donates $100 to a local homeless shelter.

“In an evening of celebrating the impressive commitment of Camden National Bank employees and the vital work of our community shelters, there was much to be grateful for at this year’s all-employee event,” said Greg Dufour, president and CEO. “I am very proud of all of the ways in which our employees give back to their communities every day. We hope these blankets, on behalf of each employee, provide a bit of warmth as we approach colder temperatures.”

Throughout the evening, 15 employees were recognized for their “outstanding commitment to customers, fellow employees, and the community at large.”

Dufour said it “was an honor to recognize the dedication and exceptional contributions of each of our employees. Whether assisting customers with banking and financial needs, volunteering time at a local nonprofit, or teaching and supporting one another, this group of leaders and collaborators never ceases to amaze me. It was humbling to look at a year in review and reflect on the contributions of time, energy, and expertise my colleagues have dedicated to providing an exceptional banking experience for our customers.”

This year’s award winners were:

Employee of the Year: Danica Hooper (Customer Assistance Center, Rockport)

Officer of the Year: Kevin Throckmorton (Branch Operations Associate, Ellsworth)

Commitment to Core Values: Kayla Roberts (Assistant Banking Center Manager, Richmond) and Chris Paradis (Physical Security Manager, Gardiner)

Commitment to the Customer: Bradley De Rosa (Assistant Banking Center Manager, Kennebunk) and Dean Waterman (Commercial Banking Officer, Auburn)

Commitment to the Community: Viktorie Mathiau (Commercial Loan Administrator, Rockport) and Jody Landrith (Banking Center Manager, Camden)

Commitment to the Employee: Nancy Cobb (Branch Supervisor, Bangor) and Susan Weber (Credit Risk Officer, Rockport)

Commitment to Internal Service: Kristen Matson (Deposit & Payment Services Supervisor, Rockport) and Jamie Pellerin (Marketing Manager, Portland)

Commitment to our Shareholders: Brandon Plourde (Budget & Financial Analyst, Camden) and Tori Stewart (Wealth Management Project Manager, Portland)

Bob Daigle Award for Achievement through Innovation: Andrew Fortin-Trimble (Digital Marketing Manager, Augusta)

Dufour added, “It was an honor to present 15 awards to this year’s deserving recipients who truly exemplify Camden National Bank’s core values of honesty and integrity, trust, service, responsibility, and excellence in both our banking centers and our communities.”