Bus and taxi helps older Bucksport residents make the rounds

BUCKSPORT — Times change, seasons pass and paper mills close. But for the past 10 years or so, one thing has stayed the same in Bucksport.

Every Wednesday morning, Dorothy Blair walks from her house to the stop sign at the corner of Summer and McDonald streets. She waves her hand and a blue-and-green-striped bus pulls over to let her on board.

The bus is the Bucksport shuttle bus, and Blair uses it to go to Hannaford to shop for groceries, or go to the Bucksport Regional Health Center for a doctor’s appointment. The bus runs a 30-minute loop around town from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The total fare costs only a dollar, no matter how many times a passenger gets back on the bus.

“I don’t know what I’d do without it,” said 75-year-old Blair. “Someone would have to drive me.”

Blair isn’t the only fan of the bus. There are a handful of regulars who hop on with her at the Gardner Commons and the Knoxview Apartments. They might be going to the bank to cash a check, or to Rite Aid to pick up a prescription.

“This is great because I don’t drive, I walk everywhere,” said Dorothy “Dory” Cross, a 53-year-old on her way to the bank. “The people are nice, the drivers are awesome. It’s one of the great things Bucksport has to offer.”

Apparently, it’s also one of Bucksport’s biggest secrets. Though the U.S. Census estimates there are over 1,000 people over the age of 60 in Bucksport (about a fifth of the total population), monthly ridership of the bus rarely exceeds 70 people.

Ridership numbers are gathered by Downeast Transportation, the company that runs the bus service. According to the company’s finance director, Ed DeWitt, bus drivers count riders whenever they get on the bus. That means one person can be counted twice or more in one day.

So while the monthly ridership might be 70, the number of actual riders could be much lower.

Even just one or two fewer riders a week can have a dramatic effect on the total count, said Neil Berthiaume, an administrative assistant at Downeast Transportation. The bus carried 786 riders in January through September 2016, but only 602 riders in the same period of 2017.

“There’s been a decline the last couple years,” said Blair, about the older riders on the bus. “They either go to nursing homes or passed away.”

Many people in Bucksport simply might not be aware that the bus service exists. Downeast Transportation has operated buses in Ellsworth since the 1980s, but many people there were not aware of it until this century.

“Even in 2008 and 2009, people just didn’t know about the bus, even though it had been running over 20 years at that point,” Berthiaume said. “People out here drive.”

For the past seven months, Bucksport resident Leslie Rabs has volunteered to find out why riders use the bus and to think of new ways to raise awareness about it.

One of the challenges unique to Bucksport, she said, is that many of the seniors who could benefit the most from the bus don’t live on or near the route. They live in the more rural, isolated areas that are miles from downtown.

Paul Murphy, the general manager at Downeast Transportation, said he and his staff could not figure out a cost-effective way to send a bus route through those areas. Instead, they came up with a different solution.

About 10 years ago, the company started a taxi cab service that Bucksport, Orland and Verona Island riders can take into Bucksport, where they can hop on the bus to go between stops downtown. When they finish their errands they can take the cab again to get back home.

“Folks in the outlying areas wanted to take advantage of the bus,” Murphy said. “I think it’s made a difference in Bucksport.”

The taxi ridership has picked up significantly this year, according to Downeast Transportation numbers. There were 31 riders in May and 26 in June this year, compared to 14 and 15 in the same months last year. In September 2016, 11 riders used the taxi, where 42 riders used it in September 2017.

Rabs’ efforts may have helped drive up those numbers. Though the increased ridership looks encouraging, Rabs said the senior population is often in flux.

“Ridership changes because people die or they get dementia, or they move somewhere else,” Rabs said. “So it’s not necessarily interest or lack of interest; this is just what happens.”

“It happens to all of us,” DeWitt said. “When you’re 100 years old you can’t go shopping.”

Though their total number rises and falls, the core group of riders remains strong.

“It’s a fun chance to socialize,” said Blair, who also enjoys the monthly bus trip to Bangor, where she and her fellow riders have lunch and do some shopping at Walmart. “The Bangor trip is fun too.”

Murphy said the service is paid for in Bucksport by the town governments of Bucksport, Orland and Verona Island, whose residents use the service. Those funds are matched by a grant from the Federal Transit Administration.

Murphy said the two groups contribute roughly the same amount, which is about $2,500.

More information about public transportation options in Bucksport can be found at https://www.bucksportbayhealth.org/transportation-programs.

The fare for the cab is $1 round trip. Riders must schedule a trip at least 24 hours in advance at 942-4990. Tokens are available for those who cannot afford the fee.