Bucksport shooting suspect makes court appearance, posts bail

ELLSWORTH — The man accused of shooting two other men in Bucksport Wednesday night made his first appearance in court Friday afternoon and was later released on bail.

Cory Turcotte, 26, of Bucksport is charged with aggravated assault (Class B) and reckless conduct with a firearm (Class C). Both are felony-level charges.

District Attorney Matt Foster said one of the victims was armed with a knife by the time the shots were fired. As a result, Turcotte faces just one count of aggravated assault until all the

reports of the incident are in.

Turcotte’s bail was set at $5,000 cash. At 4 p.m. on Friday, a jail official said bail had been posted for Turcotte and that he had been released.

The conditions of his bail include a curfew from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Turcotte is not allowed to make contact with the victims or to return to Wight’s Apple Orchard in Bucksport, where the shooting occurred. He is also prohibited from using or possessing weapons, including firearms.

The shooting took place in the parking lot of the apple orchard on Route 46. One of the victims is still in the hospital.

Foster said after Friday’s hearing at the Hancock County Courthouse that Turcotte and the two other men met at the parking lot to work out “a disagreement that they had on Facebook, related to some marijuana, apparently.”

The encounter got out of hand, Foster said. There was a scuffle, two firearms were drawn and the shooting occurred.