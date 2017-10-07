Bucksport Police: Assault investigated

BUCKSPORT — On Sept. 24, police received a report of two men entering a shed and assaulting a woman on Robin Hood Circle.

A dog from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was brought in but the suspects could not be found. Officers Steven Bishop and Ryan Knight are investigating.

Arrest

Ronald Garner, 45, of Bucksport was arrested on Middle Street on Sept. 18 on warrants out of Hancock County. The nature of the warrants was unavailable.

Craig Kneeland, 27, of Verona Island was arrested on River Road on Sept. 18 on a charge of violating the conditions of his release. He also was summoned on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

On Sept. 24, Cody Ames, 32, of Bucksport turned himself in and was arrested on a warrant out of Hancock County for failure to appear in court.

Brian Ledwith, 59, of Bucksport was arrested on a warrant out of Penobscot County for unpaid fines on Sept. 29.

Peter Ryan, 18, of Greenwich, Conn., was arrested on Route 46 Oct. 1 on a charge of operating without a license. He also was summoned on a charge of illegal transportation of liquor by a minor.

Theft

On Sept. 18, police received a report of a theft of $400 from a man living on Main Street. The case is under investigation by Officer Matt Schmidt.

On Sept. 26, police received a report from a Bucksport High School student who said she found her laptop heavily damaged after leaving it on the high school stage after school. Officer Eric Marcel is investigating the incident.

Accidents

According to police, Katie Shook, 35, of Bucksport was exiting the parking lot at Bucksport High School on Sept. 29 when she struck a vehicle driven by Debra Brown, 47, of Prospect. Both vehicles sustained about $1,000 in damage.

Police said Wesley Herrick, 21, of Blue Hill was driving on Route 46 on Sept. 30 when he fell asleep at the wheel, rolling his vehicle over. Neither Herrick nor the three passengers with him were injured, though the vehicle sustained $4,000 in damage.

According to police, Dana Terry, 45, of Bucksport was driving north on Central Street on Sept. 30 when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Daniel Carter, 28, of Bucksport, who was backing out of a driveway onto Central Street. Carter’s vehicle sustained about $1,200 in damage, while Terry’s sustained $2,300.

Summonses

Gerald Erbes, 22, of Hancock was summoned on a charge of failure to produce proof of insurance on Mast Hill Road on Sept. 19, police said.

Richard Daniel, 53, of South Harpswell was summoned on a charge of operating with an expired license for over 90 days on River Road on Sept. 23, police said.

Justin Vergen, 34, of Bernard, expired inspection sticker on Main Street on Sept. 23.

Samantha Sawyer, 20, of Trenton, was summoned on a charge of failure to produce proof of insurance on River Road on Sept. 23, police said.

Teagan Whitten, 29, of Bucksport was summoned on a charge of failing to stop at a stop sign on Route 1 on Sept. 24, police said.

David Craig, 36, of Bucksport, was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension on Bucks Mills Road on Sept. 24, police said.

Heather Perol, 23, of Belfast was summoned on a charge of failure to produce proof of insurance on Bucks Mills Road on Sept. 25, police said.

Lindsay Swanson, 25, of Verona Island, was summoned on a charge of operating after suspension on Main Street on Sept. 30, police said.

On Sept. 30, police stopped a vehicle on Route 1 that belonged to the Ellsworth-based business Out O’ Town Auto. The driver of the vehicle worked for Out O’ Town Auto, and the business was summoned on charges of misuse of a dealer plate and the dealer failing to remove prior certificate of inspection, police said.