Bucksport fire destroys two cars

BUCKSPORT — Firefighters were up early last Friday morning responding to a car fire on the Duck Cove Road. Bucksport Fire Chief Craig Bowden said crews were dispatched shortly after 2:30 a.m.

At first, the fire was reported as being at an Orland residence, but when Orland crews arrived on the scene, they found that the residence was actually in Bucksport, prompting Bucksport crews to take charge of the incident.

Bowden said when firefighters arrived, they found the fire had fully involved one vehicle and had spread to another vehicle parked nearby. The cars were parked in front of a mobile home, but the family living there was safely outside.

Crews knocked down the flames within 15 minutes. Bowden said some of the siding on the mobile home melted, but the home was still livable.

“It looks like it was probably caused by something electrical, but with a car fire it’s hard to tell,” said Bowden. “It’s such a complete burn, everything in the motor and passenger compartment is gone, so it’s hard to trace.”

The Bucksport Fire Department also responded to an oven fire on Mercer Lane on Saturday morning. Bowden said the only thing burned by that fire was the material inside the oven.

On Monday night, Bowden said the department redirected traffic on Route 15 for several hours after a car went into a ditch and struck a utility pole. The pole and some electrical wires came down, and one person had to be transported for non-life-threatening injuries.