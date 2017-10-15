Brooklin orchard being sold to Massachusetts couple

BROOKLIN — Tim Seabrook and Leslie Cummins have been curating heirloom apple and peach trees on an 18-acre parcel off the Bay Road since 1987.

The couple’s certified organic Five Star Nursery and Orchard apples, peaches, apple cider and raw cider vinegar have become staples for many consumers.

But, come December the couple are selling the fruits of their labor to a Massachusetts couple.

“I’m 71 and my husband is 70,” Cummins said. “It’s hard work.”

The closing date for the sale of the property is Dec. 9. A Boston couple, Molly D’ella Roman and her partner, Tim Skillin, are purchasing it.

Cummins said they have been trying to sell their orchard for several years.

They finally connected with Roman and Skillin through Maine Farmland Trust.

“When you said you were birders, that was it,” Cummins said to Roman. “The birds are actually so important to growing organic apples.”

The Massachusetts couple have been growing vegetables for the past 12 years but recently became interested in perennial crops, Roman said.

“Two years ago we decided to buy a farm together,” Roman said.

The couple had looked at farms in other parts of New England, but Skillin has local roots. His grandparents were the late Matthew and Esther McNeary of East Blue Hill. Matthew had been a longtime UMaine-Orono professor.

Five Star was the perfect opportunity because the couple didn’t want to start from scratch.

“I’m turning 40,” Roman said. “Tim’s turning 50. We needed something already in place.”

Seabrook and Cummins have been teaching the couple about their operation for the past year.

“We were already in our 50s when we started being commercial and now the trees are in a perfect place,” Cummins said.

There has been a lot to learn. There are dozens and dozens of different types of heirloom apples. Each apple tastes different. Harvesting takes about four months.

“They are profoundly different from commercial apples,” Cummins said. “The people in Portland can’t get enough of them.”

Roman said she would like to add an agro-tourism component to Five Star. She’s also planning to add more native shrubs and plants.

Seabrook and Cummins are not wandering far — they’ve bought a house in Blue Hill. Both are artists and plan to dive back into making art. Of course, they’ve also planted a small orchard at their new property.