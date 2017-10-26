Man Charged With Double Shooting in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT — A local man accused of shooting two people off Route 46 in Bucksport Wednesday night has been charged with aggravated assault, Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster said.

The two victims, both men and neither one from Bucksport, were transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center. Bucksport Police Chief Sean Geagan was not sure whether their wounds were life-threatening.

Foster said the suspect, Cory Turcotte, 26, of Bucksport, will be arraigned Friday in Hancock County Unified Court unless he is released on bail today. Turcotte was still incarcerated at the Hancock County Jail Thursday morning. The prosecutor said he isn’t sure how much Turcotte’s bail will be set at.

The incident took place in the parking lot of Wight’s Apple Orchard. Bucksport police received a call at 8:30 p.m. that two people had been shot, according to a press release.

Geagan said he, Detective Sgt. David Winchester, Officer Ryan Knight and members of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police responded to the incident.

Geagan said two handguns were involved in the incident and that the meeting between the three men had been pre-arranged.

Foster said, “He gave a full account of the incident and admitted to shooting the two victims, but claims it was in self-defense.”

Geagan said it’s been at least 10 years since a shooting like this has taken place in Bucksport.

“It was an isolated incident,” the chief said. “An arrest was made and the public has nothing to worry about.”