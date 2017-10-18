Early morning fire destroys house, injures woman

ORLAND – A woman living on Gross Point Road was sent to the hospital after she was injured and her house burned down by a fire early Wednesday morning.

Orland Fire Chief Bobby Conary said that the department received a call at around one a.m. from a resident who saw the fire from across the Penobscot River on Verona Island.

Firefighters from Bucksport, Orrington, Penobscot and Surry helped knock down the fire, which completely destroyed the home. Crews were on the scene until around five a.m.

Conary said that the Fire Marshal would be visiting the scene Wednesday morning to try to determine the cause of the fire.