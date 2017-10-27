Blue Hill treasurer still on leave

BLUE HILL — Town Treasurer Jody Murphy will remain on paid administrative leave pending a November hearing, according to Selectmen Jim Schatz and Vaughn Leach.

The board, which also includes Selectman Ellen Best, voted to put Murphy on administrative leave on Oct. 5.

The board held an executive session Wednesday, Oct. 25, during its weekly meeting to discuss findings about the treasurer matter from the town’s attorney.

The board usually meets on Friday afternoons but, due to scheduling conflicts for two of the selectmen, had to move its meeting ahead two days.

During the meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss the personnel matter.

“We determined we are going to hold an employment hearing on Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. to go over our concerns with the personnel issue,” Schatz said afterward.

Schatz said the board would be meeting with Murphy and her attorney, if she chooses.

“We are providing that hearing,” Schatz said. “She can waive the hearing.”

Schatz and Leach declined to answer questions about what prompted the action to put Murphy on administrative leave.

“It’s not appropriate to say,” Schatz said.

Leach said details might be available later in December because the hearing might lead to an appeal.

When reached by email Thursday, Murphy declined to comment.

The board has hired office help to assist during the treasurer’s leave.