Blue Hill town treasurer resigns

BLUE HILL — Town of Blue Hill Treasurer Jody Murphy resigned effective Nov. 16, Blue Hill Selectman Jim Schatz said Friday.

Murphy tendered her resignation letter three days after a hearing involving the Board of Selectmen, Murphy, town attorney Diane O’Connell and Murphy’s attorney, John K. Hamer of the Bangor firm Rudman Winchell.

The resignation letter did not cite a reason for Murphy’s departure.

The Selectmen had voted to put Murphy on paid administrative leave Oct. 5.

During the board’s regular weekly meeting Friday, Schatz announced “irregularities in depositing cash” that the town auditor had discovered in August. Those discoveries were made during the FY 2016 audit of the town’s books, Schatz said.

Asked if there was a connection between the treasurer’s resignation and the missing money, Schatz said the board could not say if the two were related.

The total of the cash discrepancy is $10,777.66, the selectman said.

Schatz said the town had also asked the auditor to check the Surry-Blue Hill transfer station finances. There is approximately $2,460 unaccounted for at the transfer station.

Selectman Ellen Best said “we have informed our bond company, so we’re engaged with them on these findings. I would say we have been diligent in following this as best we can.”

“We continue to do what is necessary in terms of reporting things to the appropriate authorities,” Best said.