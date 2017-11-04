Blue Hill native serving aboard ship that honors WWII admiral

SAN DIEGO — A 2007 George Stevens Academy graduate and Blue Hill native is serving aboard the WWII namesake warship USS Spruance.

Lt. Ben Fox is an information warfare officer aboard the San Diego-based ship, a guided missile destroyer.

As an information warfare officer, Fox is responsible for making sure that the commanding officer has all the information and situational awareness necessary for him to make the best decisions.

More than 300 sailors serve aboard the ship, and their jobs are highly specialized, requiring both dedication and skill. The jobs range from maintaining engines to handling weaponry along with a multitude of other assignments that keep the ship mission ready at all times, according to Navy officials.

Fox has carried lessons learned from his hometown into his military service.

“My parents instilled the value of having a good work ethic and this has helped me transition more effectively into the military,” he said. “Being in the Navy is not a 9 to 5 job, especially when we are under way. In order to have some downtime and relax, you have to be willing to put in the long hours and be a valuable team player.”

Destroyers are warships that provide multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities. They are about 510 feet long and can be armed with tomahawk land-attack cruise missiles, variants of the SM missile family, advanced gun systems and close-in gun systems.

Destroyers are deployed globally and can operate independently, as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups, or amphibious readiness groups.

Spruance is armed with long range missiles intended for air defense to counter threats to friendly forces posed by manned aircraft, anti-ship, cruise and ballistic missiles.

It was commissioned in 2011 and named after Adm. Raymond A. Spruance. He was a key naval commander during WWII, leading U.S. naval forces during two of the most significant naval battles that took place in the Pacific Theater: the Battle of Midway and Battle of the Philippine Sea. He later served as the U.S. ambassador to the Philippines.

Fox has military ties with family members who have previously served and is honored to carry on the family tradition.

“My dad served in the Marines as a staff sergeant and did two combat tours in Vietnam,” he said. “My brother also served in the Marines as a lance corporal deployed to Afghanistan. He was wounded in battle and afterwards, I became his primary caretaker.

“Going through this, I believe I’m carrying on the family tradition as every male of my family has served in the military and has done something to contribute to their country.”