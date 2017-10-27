Blue Hill Memorial staff train for disasters

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill Memorial Hospital and Island Nursing Home conducted a disaster training exercise Oct. 25 to figure out what might be missing from their emergency protocol and practices.

“You hope that something’s not going to happen here,” said John Ronan, president of both Blue Hill Memorial Hospital and Maine Coast Memorial Hospital.

Ronan said the goal of the exercise is “to make sure we’re prepared if something really happens.”

The hospital and other local facilities, such as the nursing home, want to be prepared for the worst, Ronan said.

So, on Wednesday, Memorial Ambulance first responders delivered mock patients who had been “injured” in a kitchen explosion at the nursing home to the hospital’s emergency department.

“What’s fun about these is we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Ronan said. There could be two patients delivered or two dozen. The staff will have to cope while treating real-life emergency patients.

If Blue Hill’s emergency department patient roster “surges” due to the emergency, employees will call Maine Coast to see if it can handle the overflow. Care providers would be called to see if they would be able to come in had the event been a real emergency, Ronan said.

After the drill, employees gather for a meeting to discuss how the exercise went and what issues arose.

“As prepared as we are, we’ll find something we could have done differently,” Ronan said.

There are a variety of potential disaster scenarios that the hospital prepares for. Ronan said the scenarios include ice storm victims, active shooters, a school bus crash as well as an incident at the Blue Hill Fair, when the population of the town triples.