Bennett elected selectman in Trenton; marijuana moratorium approved October 12, 2017 by Liz Graves on News John Bennett was elected to the Trenton Board of Selectmen Tuesday in a special town meeting.FILE PHOTO TRENTON — When Selectman Dick Vander Zanden stepped down in August, selectmen here decided they couldn't wait until the next town meeting in May to fill the vacancy on the five-member board. At a special town meeting Tuesday, residents elected John Bennett to the board, Chairman Fred Ehrlenbach said Wednesday. Voters also approved a 180-day moratorium on marijuana sales and a new ordinance allowing the Fire Department to bill insurance companies for calls not involving town residents. Bennett, a realtor and former Maine Marine Patrol officer, ran unopposed for the Board of Selectmen. He was not immediately sworn in, though, so he could remain a member of the Planning Board for another week to help that body finish its work on a pending application. The marijuana moratorium was unanimously approved at the open town meeting, which convened at 7 p.m. following the written ballot election held from 3-6 p.m. About 40 people attended. The moratorium is "for 180 days, with the ability to extend another 180 by a vote of the Board of Selectmen," Ehrlenbach said. "That will get us to town meeting and give the Planning Board a chance to draft language and present it to the town then" regarding commercial marijuana businesses. Voters also approved a Fire Department billing ordinance. "They've been responding to motor vehicle crashes on Route 3 a lot," Ehrlenbach said. "This spring, they were out on scene with a crew for 8 hours because it took out a pole on Route 3. That's an expense to the town." The ordinance gives the department the ability to bill insurance companies for their help with those incidents.