Art of Ellsworth on display October 16, 2017 by Cyndi Wood on News Derrick Sekulich shapes a glass pumpkin at Atlantic Art Glass during Art of Ellsworth Saturday. PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD Ken Perrin works on a glass pumpkin Saturday. PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD A pair of alpacas behind Maine Alpaca Experience drew curious onlookers. PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD A sword-making demonstration was held behind 86 This! Saturday. PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD Anna Pazereckas (right) of Cute Knits demonstrates the features of her children's raincoats prior to a mini fashion show at SevenArts Oct. 12. PHOTO BY CYNDI WOOD ELLSWORTH — The downtown was a hub of activity and creativity over the weekend as area businesses and artisans participated in Maine Craft Weekend. Art of Ellsworth featured sales, demonstrations and an alpaca visit.