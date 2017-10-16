Monday - Oct 16, 2017

Art of Ellsworth on display

October 16, 2017 by on News

ELLSWORTH — The downtown was a hub of activity and creativity over the weekend as area businesses and artisans participated in Maine Craft Weekend.

Art of Ellsworth featured sales, demonstrations and an alpaca visit.

Cyndi Wood

