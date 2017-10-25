Alan Baker inducted into MPA Hall of Fame

BAR HARBOR — Alan Baker, longtime owner and publisher of The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander, was inducted Saturday into the Maine Press Association Hall of Fame.

The noontime ceremony was held in conjunction with the MPA’s annual meeting held at the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center in Bar Harbor. The meeting is a day of workshops for journalists, advertising staff and newsroom managers throughout the state.

The Mount Desert Islander was honored for General Excellence in print newspapers. The American came in second in that category. The American and Boothbay Register took top honors for digital General Excellence in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest.

Mark Woodward, former executive editor of the Bangor Daily News, also was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Terry Carlisle, general manager of The American and Islander, drew on her 31 years working under Baker in her remarks to the gathering.

“In 1986, Alan joined Russell Wiggins at The American. The paper prospered under his guidance, expanding its operations and modernizing its printing plant. He oversaw a rapid series of additions to the press capacity as well as the computerization of key operations including editorial, production, and in the business office. Under his hand the number of employees doubled, advertising revenue quadrupled and the paper expanded its stable of publications to include numerous special sections and supplements.

“Along with modernizing the operations, Alan also took steps to enhance benefits for employees, which now number more than 60, including the introduction of a retirement and profit sharing plan.”

She noted that “Alan has been a strong supporter of Public Notice and Right-to-Know laws in Maine and has not hesitated to back up the paper’s insistence on openness with funds when it has been necessary to sue government officials eager to keep the public’s work secret.”

She observed that “he understood in an era of shrinking news holes and reduced news staffs that it is content, not cost-cutting, that ultimately ensures a community newspaper’s survival and success.”

Carlisle concluded: “Throughout his years in publishing Alan has approached each and every challenge, both personal and professional, with grace and with the true bearing of a gentleman. He is a talented businessman, a street-tough competitor, a reasoned statesman, and a fervent defender of the First Amendment who possesses a sentimental and compassionate soul.”