$200K awarded for Caterpillar Hill purchase

SEDGWICK — This week, Blue Hill Heritage Trust was awarded $200,000 by the Land for Maine’s Future program toward the purchase and conservation of property on Caterpillar Hill.

With this award, the Caterpillar Hill collaboration has raised over $500,000 of the $605,000 needed for purchase and long-term stewardship of the property.

The collaborative fundraising effort by Blue Hill Heritage Trust, Maine Coast Heritage Trust and Island Heritage Trust will protect a key portion of the iconic view out across Penobscot Bay and the islands. It will also increase public access to trails, as well as boating and swimming on Walker Pond.

BHHT Executive Director, Hans Carlson calls the award “a key component of making this project successful as we move toward closing the funding gap. We are very excited by the news.”

The Sedgwick Board of Selectmen noted in its letter supporting the grant application, that “protection of Caterpillar Hill as a landmark and a place for residents to enjoy was solidly the number-one priority,” in a town-wide survey concerning priority places.

The Trust’s application to the Land for Maine’s Future program was sponsored by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry, Bureau of Parks and Land, which recognized the importance of protecting the view and increasing access to Walker Pond. The project has also received support from area towns and businesses.

Over the past 30 years, the Land for Maine’s Future program has helped conserve over 600,000 acres in Maine.