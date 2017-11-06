“The Vietnam War” screenings intended to spark discourse

ELLSWORTH — Episode 5 in Ken Burns and Lynn Novick’s “The Vietnam War,” in which American casualties and enemy body counts mount as Marines face deadly North Vietnamese ambushes and artillery south of the DMZ, will be shown at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Bryant E Moore Community Center in Ellsworth.

Hosted by the Ellsworth Public Library, Saturday’s screening is free. The other remaining five episodes will be shown at 1 p.m. on Saturdays through Dec. 16. at the Moore Center, located at 133 State St.

The Ellsworth library was one of 50 U.S. public libraries selected by the American Library Association to receive a grant for public performance rights as well as a programming kit to screen “The Vietnam War.” The grant is intended to promote a national conversation about one of the most consequential, divisive and controversial events in American history. The library was chosen from a field of more than 350 applicants.

In “The Vietnam War,” filmmakers Burns and Novick tell the epic story of the conflict. The film features testimony from nearly 80 witnesses, including many Americans who fought in the war and others who opposed it, as well as Vietnamese combatants and civilians from both the winning and losing sides.

In the series’ fifth episode, “Hanoi lays plans for a massive surprise offensive, and the Johnson administration reassures the American public that victory is in sight.”

Rion Causey, a medic with the Tiger Force, in the 101st Airborne Division, is among the diverse people featured in the segment. Others range from then Marine Lt./journalist Philip Caputo to the North Vietnamese army’s special forces scout Le Van Cho and Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara’s son Craig McNamara.

For more info, call 667-6363 and visit visit http://www.ellsworth.lib.me.us.