Togolese cuisine celebrated in former Nickerson Tavern

SEARSPORT — For Jordan Messan Benissan, good food and good music have gone together since his days growing up in the West African nation of Togo.

“Back home, that’s the way it is,” he said. “When there is a celebration, there’s going to be a feast, there’s going to be music. That’s just how it is.”

Benissan has been pursing his musical passion professionally in the United States for two decades, teaching African drumming at three Maine colleges (Bates, Bowdoin and Colby) while also recording his music to national acclaim.

For years his love of cooking was a hobby, somethin

g he did for himself and sometimes for friends, colleagues and students by having a house party. He said he got good feedback after those parties.

“Every time, they were raving about the food,” said Benissan. “They were saying how delicious it was and how they would never imagine to taste things the way I put them together.”

That response eventually led him to decide to start a restaurant of his own, and in early July he opened the doors to Me Lon Togo (the name means “I love Togo) on Route 1 in Searsport. The building he bought has a history of quality food, as it was formerly the Nickerson Tavern.

Benissan said the qualities that make West African food what it is include it being made from scratch, taking time to prepare it, the use of fresh ingredients, and spices in special blends. While its basic ingredients — corn, rice, beef, chicken, grains and seafood — are familiar to American palates, the way they come together in Togolese cuisine is not.

“When people come here, to my restaurant, they discover that the food they eat here is something they already know and have been eating their whole life,” he explained. “But the way it’s prepared here, it’s opening up a whole new world of vision to them. It takes them by surprise.”

The menu at Me Lon Togo is prix fixe, meaning diners get a multi-course meal for one set price (in this case $40). The meal starts off with an appetizer of warm, sweet potato and plantain wedges served with tangy, apple cider vinegar sauce. Next comes a house salad made with Romaine lettuce, hard-boiled eggs, peas, tomatoes, red onions, apple cider vinegar, olive oil and black pepper (sardines are optional).

From there, diners have the choice of one of a half-dozen different entrees, which vary from one night to the next. But there are some fixtures, among them a West African chicken dish in a peanut sauce and a gumbo.

Benissan explained the word “gumbo” is a traditional West African word for okra, a key ingredient in the Cajun dish people in this country may know. Okra was brought from Africa to the Americas via the slave trade, and Benissan said when the dish we know today as gumbo was created it took the name of the okra ingredient (which serves as a thickener).

The gumbo at Me Lon Togo features beef, shrimp, chicken, crab meat and smoked salmon, along with red, yellow and green bell peppers and onion, garlic and spices (along with, of course, okra). Benissan said he also uses red palm oil, a traditional West African ingredient and one “that makes it totally unique” for diners.

The West African chicken in peanut sauce is served on a bed of rice and has proven very popular. The sauce is made from tomato, onion, garlic, ginger, anise seed and cayenne pepper along with fresh, hand-ground peanuts. While Benissan knows peanuts are familiar fare in America, his cooking offers a fresh approach to the well-known legume.

“The way we roast the peanut, grind it and make a dish with it, you never see that here,” he said. “It makes you appreciate another way of eating peanut. It’s delicious.”

Dessert is West African tapioca pudding cooked in lemongrass broth and served with either vanilla or chocolate ice cream.

Drinks from the bar are extra but there are several house specialties to choose from. Palm wine is made from the fermented sap of a palm tree, and serves as the base of a drink by the same name at Me Lon Togo. Benissan adds young and aged tequila along with lime, Cointreau and champagne.

Akpetesi is a traditional West African drink featuring tequila, Grand Marnier, champagne, lime, ginger and habanero peppers.

But the signature drink at Me Lon Togo is called Gbe Ve Ve (pronounced bay-vay-vay). The name was a sort of code word Benissan’s mother would use when he was growing up.

“It is a name my mom used for beer, when she was having a beer, so that we wouldn’t know exactly what beer is because we were little,” he said. “It would sound like some kind of medicinal, herbal drink, so we had no clue.”

The Gbe Ve Ve at Benissan’s restaurant features rum, lemon and lime juice, sugar cane juice and “a lot of mint.”

“Before I started serving it here, I tried it on people and it was a hit right away,” he said. “When I started serving it here, everybody started talking about it.”

Aside from providing the name of a drink, Benissan’s mother also gave him some of the inspiration to launch a restaurant in the first place. He said he learned to cook from watching her while growing up in Togo.

“She was a very great mom, a great person, and very influential in my life,” he said. “So this was also a way to honor her.”

Benissan also honors the culture of his homeland through his decoration of the building. With exterior walls painted blue and trim work in purple, the restaurant is hard to miss. But Benissan said “a lot of bold colors” are used in Africa and those two happen to be among his personal favorites.

The inside walls are a warm brown, a color that he said evokes mud houses in Africa, which have a sort of terra cotta look to them. Carved African masks hang from the walls, and a fireplace provides heat on cold Maine nights. Benissan’s musician friends sometimes drop by to offer live music, as well.

Benissan originally looked for a building in the Wiscasset area to open his restaurant, but set his sights on Searsport when nothing in Wiscasset worked out. Though the former restaurant building needed a lot of work, Benissan said he saw potential.

There are many people in the area who still remember the old Nickerson Tavern, he said, and some have come to try his new restaurant. Benissan encouraged potential diners to visit and give both West African cuisine and the “fun, great, warm” atmosphere of Me Lon Togo a try.

“People who have not tried different cuisines, they should not dismiss it,” he said. “They will be surprised. It will be a totally, whole new experience for them.”