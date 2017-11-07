Take comfort in healing, aromatic teas as winter nears

ELLSWORTH — Bone-chilling winds and sneezing co-workers can make this a difficult time of year to feel good and stay healthy.

“There’s this seasonal shift,” said Sarah O’Neil, a Southwest Harbor herbalist and health coach who does business as Simple Wellness Now. “People become a little nervy. They start getting sick. It’s a great time to be focused on relaxation and hydration.”

This sounds simple but it can be challenging.

“We are in the post-information age,” O’Neil said. “There’s so many exciting things happening. Sit quietly with your cup of tea. That’s just so important for us.”

To slow down, O’Neil will prepare a hot drink of elderberry flowers, linden flowers and chamomile. “You can add lemon balm, if you like.”

“It’s very soothing,” O’Neil said. “This is what we want. We really want to bolster our nervous system.”

Taste is vital.

“If it doesn’t taste good, we’re not going to take the time and effort to do it,” O’Neil said.

O’Neil said sage, mint and a bit of lemon balm is another good drink for those coming down with a cold.

“I always like to add a little cinnamon,” she said.

One of O’Neil’s favorite drinks is made with spices, which is delicious either hot or at room temperature.

“There are so many variations to this simple drink,” she said. “Play and experiment with your favorite. I love a cinnamon stick, a few cardamom pods and fennel.”

“In a Thermos or jar mix a pinch of each herb, then pour boiling water over and cover,” O’Neil said. You can also include an anise star and pieces of licorice.

All of these herbs are available locally — at John Edwards Market on Main Street in Ellsworth; at the Blue Hill Co-op in Blue Hill or at A&B Naturals on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor.

O’Neil said many people are chronically dehydrated, which can lead to a number of issues, not the least of which is irritability and fatigue.

Proper hydration gets even more challenging as we age, according to O’Neil. “As we get older, the thirst response in our brain gets smaller,” she said.

So, even if you don’t want to put herbs in you drink, even just having a cup of warm water is beneficial.

“This time of year, warm water is very soothing, it also helps to cleanse and refresh the body,” O’Neil said. “Drinking warm water and taking small sips all day allows your body to digest it.”

Sipping warm water every 20 minutes is ideal to replenish your body with liquids, according to the health coach.

O’Neil will be running a 10-week habit-changing course this winter. For more information email [email protected].

Autumn Tonic Tea Ingredients: 4 parts nettle leaf (Urtica dioica) 3 parts spearmint leaf (Mentha spicata) 3 parts lemon balm (Melissa officinalis) 2 parts mullein leaf (Verbascum thapsus) 2 parts (combined) dandelion leaf and root (Taraxacum officinale) 2 parts red clover (Trifolium pratense) blossoms 1 part rose hips (Rosa spp.) 1 part ginger root (dried, cut and sifted) Mix herbs in a bowl. Use one tablespoon of herbs per cup of boiling water. Cover mug and let steep for five minutes. Add honey to taste.

Simple Comfort Tea 1 qt. fresh water 6 inches of fresh lemongrass ¼ cup fresh lemon balm leaves Put lemongrass and lemon balm in quart jar of water and let steep all day. Drink as needed.

Three Flower Tea Mix in equal parts elderberry, linden and chamomile flowers and steep in hot water.

Spice Water There are so many variations to this simple drink. Play and experiment with your favorite. Sarah O’Neil loves to combine a cinnamon stick, a few cardamom pods and fennel. In a thermos or jar, combine an anise star, cardamom pod and pinch of licorice pieces and fennel seeds. Pour boiling water over and cover.

Sunshine in a cup Come winter, Deer Isle herbalist Brighid Doherty makes this ginger honey lemon tea. She calls it “Sunshine in a cup.” 1 Tbsp. fresh ginger Honey Fresh squeezed lemon juice to taste 1 Tbsp. fresh turmeric (optional) Grate or slice fresh ginger into a pot of water using one tablespoon of ginger per cup of water. Simmer covered for 10 minutes. Then steep for 10 minutes covered. Add honey and fresh lemon juice to taste. Option: fresh turmeric can be added in the same ratio and at the same time as the ginger to add a dark yellow color and earthy flavor to the spicy ginger.