Nibbles: A pig roast, lessons in beekeeping and a celebration of wine

Going whole hog

North Blue Hill’s Halcyon Grange No. 345 will hold its annual Pig Roast and Harvest Supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1157 Pleasant St. Live music with Mike and Susie Fay begins at 4:30 p.m.

The supper starts at 5 p.m. with the roast pork, coleslaw, carrots, baked beans, potato salad, applesauce and homemade pies. Admission is a suggested $15 donation and $5 per child. Small children eat free.

At 6 p.m., Jim Schatz will run a live auction featuring donated goods from local farms, services and businesses. A raffle also will be drawn for the grange’s farm market basket full of meats, veggies and baked goods produced at Grange members’ farmers and kitchens. Raffle tickets cost $5 each or $20 for five. They are being sold by Grange members or at Quill’s End Farm.

Buzz-worthy

Peter Cowin, president of the Penobscot County Beekeepers’ Association, will teach “Beekeeping — Beginners” starting Monday, Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m. The class is the first of a three-part series offered by Ellsworth Adult Education.

The series, which costs $45, will be held Mondays at Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School. To sign up, call 664-7110, email [email protected] or visit www.ellsworth.maineadulted.org.

Bangor uncorked

More than 55 Maine, American and international wines will be featured at the 2017 “Bangor Uncorked” tasting from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Cross Insurance Center. Open to folks at least 21 years of age, the sampling costs $35 per person. To purchase tickets ahead, call 561-8300 or visit www.crossinsurancecenter.com.

Antique apples

Todd Little-Sielbold, a professor of history and Latin American studies at College of the Atlantic, is on a quest to locate, record and preserve old varieties of apples. He will share his knowledge of “Apples of Downeast Maine, 1670 to the Present” at 7 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Woodlawn Museum. For more info, call 667-8671 or www.woodlawnmuseum.com.