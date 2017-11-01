Nibbles: Indoor market, wine wisdom and butternut squash

Moving indoors

The Ellsworth Farmers Market still boasts plenty of fresh produce, but it will be indoors starting Saturday, Nov. 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Ellsworth (121 Bucksport Road).

Happy Town Farm’s Paul Volckhausen reports tomatoes, peppers, salad mix, lettuce, kale, carrots, broccoli, spinach, eggplant, winter squashes and cauliflowers are among the fresh vegetables available.

Wine wisdom

From 7 to 9 p.m. starting Jan. 8, Scott Worcester of Sawyer’s Specialties will teach “Introduction to Wine” on Mondays over 8 to 10 weeks at Sips Restaurant located at 4 Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor.

Offered through Acadia Senior College, the class will focus on the art of tasting wine, important grape varieties throughout the world, related places to travel and books to read.

Class registration starts Wednesday, Nov. 1. To sign up, call 288-9500, email [email protected] and visit www.acadiaseniorcollege.org.

Starring buttercup squash

This dark green, thick-skinned winter squash may not be easy to split open, but it is worth the effort.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Cut one in half and remove seeds and fiber. Place halves cut-side on a rimmed baking sheet or in a shallow baking pan. Lightly brush them with olive oil and sprinkle with sea salt and pepper. Fill pan with ¼ inch water. Roast squash for 30-40 minutes until tender.

Scoop out the flesh into a saucepan. Mash with some melted butter and brown sugar until it is a coarse texture. Add sea salt and pepper to taste. Mix in a marshmallow for added flavor. Heat up and serve.

Cheers!

Maine painter Jan ter Weele’s vibrant, abstract oils are among the artwork featured in John Edwards Market’s November Art Show & Wine Tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, at the Wine Cellar gallery downstairs at 158 Main St.

The other artists highlighted in the show include Paul Alexandre John, Matt Barter, Valera Crofoot and Brian Emerson.

During the reception, store staff will offer samples of Pichot Vouvray, Vincent Girardin’s Bourgogne St. Vincent Cuvee, Warre’s White Port as well as Marquis de Caceres Reserva, South Africa’s The Chocolate Block, Warre’s Warrior Port (ruby) and Warre’s Otima 10 Year Tawny.

For more info, call 667-9377.