Nibbles: Gingerbread, harvest festival and a “fruit explorer”

Home sweet home

Union’s Sweetgrass Winery & Distillery will award $500 to the winner of its Holiday Gingerbread House Competition. The deadline to enter is Nov. 30. The public will vote for their favorite contest entrée at the distillery’s annual open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 9-10.

Gingerbread houses will be judged for originality, overall appearance, choice and use of materials, and difficulty of design. The winner will be selected based on the people’s choice and an industry professional critique. Only individuals may enter the free contest. Proceeds will benefit the Mid-Coast School of Technology’s baking program.

To find out the rules, visit www.sweetgrasswinery.com or call 785-3024.

Bounty of fall food

Avena Botanicals, Ass Over Tea Kettle, Black Dinah Chocolatiers, Shipwreck Galley Salsa and Sugar Hill Cranberry Co. are among the 150 vendors highlighted at the 2017 Maine Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 11-12, at the Cross Center in Bangor.

As part of the festival, special events will be held such as “Cooking with Lavender by Herbalist Betsey-Ann “Betz” Golon of Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village (1-1:45 p.m., Nov. 11), demo by Lucerne Inn Chef Arturo Montes (noon-12:45 p.m. Nov. 11), “On The Wild Side” with Chef Kate Krukowski Gooding (noon-12:45 p.m., Nov. 12) and “Maine Potatoes” with Cross Center Chef, Brandon Haney (2-2:45 p.m., Nov. 12).

Beer, wine and spirits samplings also will be held for an additional charge over the admission. Admission costs $8 per person and $5 for veterans with identification. Children 12 and under go free.

For more info, call 561-8300 and visit www.maineharvestfestival.com.

Behind every bite

Can you find a decent pie apple in the store? What about ones suited for applesauce and baking? Why does store-bought cider taste like soda pop?

These are some of the questions Maine apple guru John Bunker will answer at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Halcyon Grange No. 345 at 1157 Pleasant St. in Blue Hill.

Bunker, who started cold-hardy plant supplier Fedco Trees in Clinton, describes himself as a “fruit explorer.” He tracks down rare and unusual fruit varieties to save and reintroduce in Maine.

Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.