Nibbles: Gelato, cider and elderberries

Something to bleat at

A gelato cone and button will be awarded to each participant in Painted Pepper Farm’s Kids Fun Run at 12:30p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, in Steuben. On Open Creamery Day, the farm will kick off the festivities with a 1K for ages 8 and under and a 2K for ages 9 and up. Top runners will win a coupon for a container of gelato.

In addition, goat farmer Lisa Reilich and family will give guided tours of the farm and dairy room, demonstrate gelato-making and goat-milking and speak about its Nigerian goat herd and care.

For sale will be Painted Pepper’s goat’s milk yogurt, kefir, chevre, chevre cake, gelato and fudge. The farm is located off Route 1 on the Goods Point Road in Steuben. For detailed directions, call 598-6621 and visit www.paintedpepperfarm.me.

Take the chill off

In 1997, “Shipping News” author Annie Proulx and Lew Nichols co-wrote “Making, Using, and Enjoying Sweet and Hard Cider (Storey Publishing). The how-to book is about cider-making, selecting apples to plant and many other topics. It also contains a wealth of recipes including the following adaption.

Combine a cinnamon stick, the size of one’s thumb, with 2 qts. dry, aromatic cider, ½ tsp. allspice, dash of orange bitters, 6 whole cloves, ½ cup jasmine, clover, or orange blossom honey and ½ cup dry rum in a heavy, enamel pot.

Heat the mixture over a low fire but do not let it boil. When it is steaming hot, rinse a punch bowl with warm water, then strain the mulled cider into the bowl. Break another cinnamon stick into slivered swizzle sticks, and put one in each clear glass mug. Ladle in the hot mull and serve immediately.

Elderberry essence

Deer Isle herbalist Brighid Doherty will offer an all-inclusive session about elder plant’s medicinal and culinary benefits from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Island Community Center in Stonington.

Doherty, who has collected and used medicinal plants for 22 years, will show how to make an elderberry tincture, infused honey and syrup. Hosted by the Edible Island Culinary and Ecological Society, the workshop costs $25 per person and includes a light lunch. To sign up, call 367-5888, email [email protected] or visit www.edibleisland.org.