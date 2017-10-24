Nibbles: cider, tortes and holiday cookies

Cider for all

The Blue Hill Food Co-Op invites folks to bring from ¼ to 3 bushels of apples and clean, empty gallons containers to an apple pressing to create a “community blend” from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 5 Star Nursery & Orchard at 853 Bay Road in North Brooklin. Pre-registration is required.

The amount of apples you bring determines how much cider you take home. Empty gallon containers will be available for purchase for $1 each. Dress for the weather. To sign up, call Beth Dickens at 374-2165.

Tasty torte

Do you have a sweet tooth and are trying to reduce your consumption of sugar?

Joanne Steenberg will demonstrate how to make a raw chocolate torte from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at the Blue Hill Food Co-op. The free demo is a way to see how to incorporate more raw, unprocessed foods into your diet. Pre-registration is required. To sign up, call Beth Dickens at 374-2165.

Sweet traditions

Baking and decorating holiday cookies is a pastime made merry in good company. Instructor Kathy Pelletier invites people to join her and bake and decorate several kinds of holiday cookies at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Regional School Unit 25 Adult Education facility in Bucksport. Each workshop costs $25 per person.

Participants are asked to bring a rolling pin, cutters, one or two cookie sheets and a large storage container. Other supplies will be provided.

Caution: Chocolate, nuts and peanut butter may be among the ingredients used. To sign up, call 469-2129, email [email protected] or visit www.rsu25.maineadulted.org.