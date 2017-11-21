Nibbles: Cheese making, high tea and a nifty knife

Say cheese!

Tiller & Rye, the fine foods grocer at 20 South Main St. in Brewer, will host a cheese-making class from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26. Frankfort’s Lally Broch Farm will conduct the class and provide goat’s milk for participants to make 30 ounces of feta cheese. The cost is $50 per person.

To reserve a spot, call 573-4021 or visit www.tillerandrye.com.

To a tea

In keeping with tradition, the Woodlawn will open its doors and serve high tea at 3 p.m. on Wednesdays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, and at 3 p.m. on Fridays, Dec. 8, 15 and 22.

Catered by Flexit Café & Bakery, this year’s menu will include finger sandwiches such as chicken salad with Brie and cranberry aioli on white, cucumber with cream cheese, lemon and dill on white and egg with chive on rye/pumpernickel marble. For dessert, a special blend of tea will be served with Black House cookies, orange cranberry bread and chocolate holiday bars.

The cost, which includes a tour of the decorated Black House, is $22 per person and $25 for nonmembers. Woodlawn is located off the Surry Road/Route 172. To make reservations, call 667-8671 and visit woodlawnmuseum.org.

I spy….

Do you draw a blank when it comes to stocking stuffers? This nifty pocket knife caught my eye at Rooster Brother in Ellsworth. Made in France’s Savoie region, the stainless, folding blade was first fabricated by Joseph Opinel in 1890. His forebearer Victor Amédée Opinel was a peddler who learned to forge nail during his travels. Over 200 years later, the Opinel family is still carrying on the tradition. Read about it at www.opinel.com.