Lemon enlivens pickled green beans

Fussy eaters filled my home when I was a growing up. My father, Ernie, known to many in Hancock County as “the potato chip man,” grew up eating simple meals of meat and potatoes, and so that’s what my mother usually put on our table, that and the occasional tuna wiggle.

Along with pork chops or chicken or meatloaf, one of a short list of vegetables was featured: corn, peas or green beans, most often from a can. How did my mother prepare those vegetables? Let me count the ways. 1. boiled on the stove top with a pat of butter. 2. Uh, well, if boiling them on the stove was good enough for my grandmother, then it was good enough for us.

Since taking my place in the kitchen, though, I have discovered loads of ways to prepare a bounty of vegetables. Green beans can be sautéed, stir-fried, roasted, steamed and even pickled. Pickling wasn’t my favorite choice till recently, however, as the “dilly beans” I sampled from other people’s pantries did not inspire enthusiasm.

That all changed last year when I swapped some canned goods with my friend Abby Curtis. Her pickled green beans were a delight. I decided then that I would plant a patch of beans and put some up for winter eating, and I did just that earlier this summer. With the odd spring and summer weather, though, planting a second crop of beans on July 21 seemed like a good idea, as did experimenting with new seasonings. I’m now in the second week of harvesting those beans.

After thinking about what flavors taste good with green beans (and make sense in a pickle), I settled on the following recipe. It’s simple, with a prominent lemon note and otherwise balanced flavor.