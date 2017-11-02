Homemade sausages are worth the effort

By Merry Post

“If you like to know what you are eating, have your sausage meat prepared at home or by someone whom you can trust.”

This ominous quotation from “Mrs. Lincoln’s Boston Cook Book of 1883” reflects the realities of 19th century meat processing, before uniform standards or federal grading of meat.

The reason to make sausage from scratch today is to select your favorite seasonings, control the amount of salt and fat, and have the freshest, best-tasting product. You can, of course, make sausage using a medium setting on a hand-cranked meat grinder, but it is a lot easier to use a food processor. With a food processor you can get up in the morning and make sausage patties in time for breakfast. Making sausage patties instead of links saves a lot of time.

Pork was popular in New England from the earliest days of European settlement. The typical sausage recipe for the 19th century calls for two-thirds pork meat to one-third pork fat, with sage, salt and pepper for seasoning. The following recipe is unusual because it calls for veal, which was the economical meat of the period. Julia A. Kellogg of Somerville, Mass., contributed this recipe to “The Woman Suffrage Cook Book of 1886.” There were several famous Kelloggs in the Northeast, but of Julia I can find no other trace.

Julia’s recipe called for dried sage with the thyme. I am not a fan of dried sage because it tends to overwhelm other flavors, so I replaced it with allspice, which was included in another sausage recipe in the same cookbook.

You could replace the allspice with half a teaspoon of grated lemon peel (which goes well with veal), with a quarter teaspoon of rosemary, or with half a teaspoon of sage. A modern choice would be to replace the allspice and thyme with 2 minced garlic cloves and 1 teaspoon of mixed Italian herbs.

Salt pork should have the rind trimmed off before weighing and grinding it in a food processor. Hannaford sells ground veal in one-pound packages.

Ingredients:

1 slice firm textured bread, white or whole wheat

½ tsp. sea salt

1/8 tsp. black pepper

small pinch of allspice

½ tsp. thyme

1 egg, beaten

1 lb. ground veal

4 oz. salt pork, ground, well streaked with lean

vegetable oil or lard for frying

Trim the crust off the bread and process it into breadcrumbs with the salt, spices, and thyme. Put the seasoned breadcrumbs in a medium-sized bowl. Stir in the beaten egg. Stir in the ground veal and ground salt pork. Mix this thoroughly with your hands.

Lay out a sheet of wax paper or a baking sheet. Measure ¼ cup of the mixture for each patty and press each into a flat, round on the sheet. Heat a little lard or vegetable oil in a large frying pan. Fry the sausage patties over medium low heat about 15 to 20 minutes, turning at least once. Cut one in half to be sure it is no longer pink in the center. Drain the sausage on paper towels.