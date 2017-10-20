Fine German baking tradition inspires bakery

ELLSWORTH — Maria Hoyt has fond memories of growing up in Germany, learning how to cook and bake from the woman who raised her — her grandmother, or “omi.”

Hoyt has now translated that love of making tasty sweets into Ria’s German Treats in Ellsworth. Located next to Curtis Family Shoe Store at 385 High St., Ria’s takes its name from a shortening of Maria. Though the longer name is what she has gone by as an adult, Ria is what Hoyt was called as a child.

“I decided to go back to my name the way it was when I was growing up,” she said.

She was born in the northern German city of Hamburg and lived there until the age of 9. She then moved to a small village outside the city of Fulda in the central state of Hesse.

Hoyt’s favorite holiday has always been Christmas and the list of offerings at Ria’s reflects that. There are several treats she recalls making and enjoying eating particularly around Christmas as a child, but which she will be offering all the time to her customers.

Among those are terrassen (cookies with fruit jelly or jam in the middle), vanillekipfel (crescent-shaped, vanilla-flavored cookies with either hazelnuts or almonds) and schaumgeback (a circular-shaped meringue cookie).

During the holiday season, a piece of string is run through a schaumgeback and it is then hung on a Christmas tree. Though they will last for a long time if left on the evergreen branches, Hoyt said the cookies are usually consumed in short order if there are children around.

“I was the same way as a kid,” she recalled. “I would always eat them, too.”

While the meringue cookies can be made in any shapes, Hoyt likes to stick with the tradition from her childhood and keep them circular.

Hoyt moved to the United States in 1981 and then to Maine six years ago. She’s been baking all along and said she decided to open her own business after “everybody told me I should sell my cookies” because they liked them so much.

She moved into Suite B at 385 High St. this fall and put up walls to create space for baking and dishwashing as well as seating for customers. She opened for business on Oct. 9, and said she has been pleasantly surprised by how things have gone so far.

“I have repeat customers already,” she said.

Crème puffs filled with fruit filling (such as apricot, pineapple or mandarin orange), chocolate butter cream torts, dinkelkuchen (an apple chocolate cake — “It is very good,” said Hoyt), and a pocket-style pastry known as apfeltaschen (and which is filled with apple) are among the other specialties to order at Ria’s.

Hoyt also makes sugar cookies and bundt cakes, and on a recent day choices for the latter at Ria’s included almond and chocolate chip or marzipan.

Hoyt said there are several characteristics that set German baking apart from baked goods in this country.

“It usually has a little less sugar than what Americans put into their recipes,” she said of the food she makes.

While Americans will often use vanilla extract, she and other Germans use vanilla sugar. Baking powder is formulated differently in the two countries, she said, and German recipes will often call for ingredients such as poppy seeds, quark (curd cheese) and marzipan (almond paste).

Hoyt is already coming up with different ways to use some of those things. People ask if she will make donuts and she does not plan to — though she may one day offer Berliners, a type of jelly-filled donut — but she does make marzipan muffins. That came about when she decided to try using the dough for her marzipan bundt cake to make muffins.

“It seems to be working” said Hoyt.

The next items the baker plans to add to the list at Ria’s are breads and broetchen (little rolls that go well with butter or jelly). She has fond memories of the latter from her younger days, when she and other children would get broetchen and marshmallow puffs. They would break the broetchen in half and put the puffs in the middle, squishing it all together and eating it that way.

Ria’s is currently open from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday (Hoyt has another job she works on weekends). She is sometimes there later than those set hours, she said, and if customers check the door and find it is open they are welcome to come in. For more information, find her page on Facebook (Ria’s German Treats) or call 664-1616.

Hoyt will do special orders of any of her menu items with advance notice. She said one customer, for example, recently placed an order for some cakes and 40 vanillekipfel. She said she will be open year-round.