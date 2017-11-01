Calling all readers to share holiday recipes

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth American invites you to share a favorite Thanksgiving recipe and write a few lines about what makes this dish or drink delicious and special to you. Recipes can be for any part of the meal from drinks and appetizers to entrees, side dishes and desserts.

The final deadline for submissions is Wednesday, Nov. 8. Readers’ recipes will run in the Nov. 16 issue of The American in the Arts & Leisure section.

Send the recipe, with the ingredients’ amounts and preparation to [email protected] or mail it to “An American Thanksgiving,” The Ellsworth American, 30 Water St., Ellsworth, ME. 04605.

Feel free to email a digital photo you took of your dish or Thanksgiving family gathering. In all submissions, include your name, town and telephone number.