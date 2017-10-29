New Surry Theatre to stage one-act festival

BLUE HILL — On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11, New Surry Theatre is offering up some comic relief to end the work week in the form of social satirist, actress, playwright and screenwriter Elaine May’s one-act play “The Way of All Fish” at 7 p.m. at the Blue Hill Town Hall Theater.

“The Way of All Fish,” which explores a power game played between a self-absorbed executive and her secretary who walks a line between bland normality and seeming psychosis, stars Cherie Magnello and Vanessa Hawkins.

Directed by Nina Robinson-Poole, May’s hilarious play is just one of three one-acts being performed Nov. 10 and 11.

Tennessee Williams’ “Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen,” about two people trapped in a devastating yet inescapable relationship, features actors Bryan Lescord and Johannah Blackman and is directed by Robin Jones.

In David Ives’ “Degas, C’est Moi,” directed by Shari John, a man wakes up one morning and decides to be the French Impressionist painter Edgar Degas. The cast includes John Steed, Amy Bramblett, Tony Rolfe and Lisa Reilich.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19, two longer one-acts will be performed.

Midwestern playwright Wil Denson, a professor emeritus of music and theater arts, wrote “Tinker Autumn.” The one-act, directed by Dena Sozio, tells the story of an unusual alliance between two young outcasts. Circumstances have placed both Caitlin and Peter outside the middle-class mainstream of society, leaving both children to fight the system to hang onto their individuality and integrity. Asha Kirkland and Will Kaiser will lead an ensemble cast.

Terrence Rattigan’s “The Browning Version,” directed by Erin McCormick, explores what unfolds when an unpopular and unhappy private-school teacher receives an unexpected gift from one of his students. The gift causes an honest appraisal of the past and look at the future. Randall Simons and Adam Mathewson head an ensemble cast.

Tickets per nightly performance cost $15 for general admission and $12 students for seniors. To reserve seats, call 200-4720 and visit www.newsurrytheatre.org.