New Surry Theatre offers two one-acts this weekend

BLUE HILL — Imagine an evening being entertained by humor, moved by drama and enlightened by the works of some of the best playwrights of the 20th century — all in a fast-paced two and a half hours.

Well, that is what New Surry Theatre is up to with its Directors’ Festival, at the Town Hall Theater.

As advertised it is “a feast of one-act plays,” three of which were performed last weekend, with two more scheduled for next weekend, Nov. 17 and 18.

On the theatrical menu, last weekend was the deliciously funny “The Way of All Fish,” humorist Elaine May’s witty take on a power struggle between two strong women; “Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen,” Tennessee Williams’ view of quiet desperation, and “Degas, C’est Moi,” David Ives’ clever perspective on, well, perspective.

Cherie Magnello and Vanessa Hawkins were a well-matched pair of duelers in the Elaine May piece, playing the roles of a wealthy businesswoman, Ms. Asquith, and her secretary, Miss Riverton. Horrified to discover that she has no after-work engagement to attend, Ms. Asquith, in a gesture she feels is notably magnanimous, invites her seemingly diffident secretary to dine with her in the office.

As they wait for their sushi to be delivered, positively swilling wine, the conversation takes an unexpected turn and the mantel of power begins to shift from one pair of shoulders to the other.

The topic is murder. Timid Miss Riverton confesses tipsily that she has, since childhood, always dreamed of being famous, but lacking any notable talents or abilities, feels her only avenue toward this goal would be to murder someone famous — not too famous because his or her loss would overshadow the work of the assassin. So, perhaps, she posits, someone very rich and well known would do. Her very rich and well known boss gets the point.

What ensues is a hilarious power struggle, with neither contestant fully admitting what the battle is about. Ms. Hawkins is especially fun to watch as her character changes so drastically from a resentful, yet powerless employee, to a perceived lethal threat. Ms. Magnello also makes a convincing transformation from mortal fear, to figuring out how she can use this tension between her and her employee to her advantage — nicely illustrating how she became such a successful business woman in the first place.

What was not convincing was Ms. Magnello’s outfit, which was neither as fashionable nor lux as her role demanded (when she kicked her scuffed boots off she even had holes in her hose!) This was as big a distraction as if she has suddenly turned to the audience and announced in an aside “See, I’m just pretending!” It also took a while to understand what the setting was supposed to be, as it sure didn’t resemble a Fifth Avenue penthouse office suite.

NST is rather famous for its excellent sets and costumes so, even taking into consideration a tight budget, this was a disappointment.

The shabby set and holey stockings worked fine, however, for the second piece, the Tennessee Williams play set in a bleak tenement somewhere in New York City. It seems that Williams must have gotten his inspiration for this play from the Edward Hopper painting “Summer in the City,” depicting two exhausted defeated characters — the man sprawled naked on the bed, the woman seated and folded into herself, clearly wishing this was not her life.

If not, director Robin Jones was smart to use this image as inspiration for his opening scene. The man (well played by Bryan Lescord in boxers and T-shirt) passed out on the bed and the woman (Johannah Blackman) nearby in close to catatonic despair. Both characters are slow to stir — he to explain his drunken all-nighter she, almost sloth-like in her movements and speech as she listens to his sad tale.

This moving through molasses effect was perhaps a tad overdone as one worried Ms. Blackman might tip over walking from the chair to the bed as if she were on a tightrope. Still that may have been what Jones was going for. When she finally decides to speak, Ms. Blackman transports us to another life — the one the woman wishes, at that moment, were hers. A cool room in a cottage by the sea, where she grows old and older finding peace in solitude and the gentle murmur of rain.

We can’t help but wish this escape for her, all the while knowing that love for this failed man, has imprisoned her, like the woman in Hopper’s painting, in that sad, steamy room forever.

John Steed playing Ed, the man who decides to live one day of his rather mundane life as a different Ed — the painter Edgar Degas — is something of a masterpiece himself.

The play “Degas, C’est Moi,” under the lively direction of Shari John, is a sort of Walter Mitty-ish monologue, with Ed taking us on a tour of his day in his newly imagined persona, showing us how his perspective on the world — even of his toothbrush — has changed, now that he is an artist.

Steed manages to make it sound as if he is making it up as he goes along, never falling into the cadence or rhythmic delivery that often happens when amateurs memorize long speeches or Shakespeare, turning them into recitation rather than conversation. What Ed says is engaging and fun, as are the various people he encounters on his Degas day — all nicely realized by Tony Rolfe, Lisa Reilich and Amy Bramblet.

While it’s a pity that those who didn’t attend this first weekend won’t get to see these three plays, if the NST actors and directors who produce and perform the next two this weekend — Terence Rattigan’s “The Browning Version” and Wil Denson’s “Tinker Autumn” — do as good a job, audiences are in for a fine evening of theater Friday-Saturday, Nov. 17-18, at 7 p.m. To reserve seats, call 200-4720 and visit www.newsurrytheatre.org.